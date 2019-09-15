|
|
February 3, 1925 - August 27, 2019
Aubrey Woodrow Pridgen, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 and joined his beloved wife Annetta on what would have been their 71st wedding anniversary.
Born February 3, 1925 in Snow Hill, North Carolina, Aubrey was the third child of Holden and Anna Hart Pridgen. He worked on the family farm and drove the local school bus until he graduated from Hookerton High School in 1942. He left Greene County and went to Newport News, Virginia to work in the Shipyard for two years where he helped build warships. He entered the United States Navy in 1944 where he was assigned to the USS Battleship West Virginia. He was aboard for all WWII campaigns in the Pacific Theater after the West Virginia was rebuilt from the attack at Pearl Harbor. Campaigns included Leyte Gulf, Suriago Strait, Mindoro, Luzon, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Aubrey witnessed the raising of the "Stars & Stripes" on Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima and he was aboard for the signing of the Japanese surrender in Tokyo Bay on Sept 2, 1945. He was discharged from the Navy with a rank of Fire Controlman 2nd class on May 2, 1946.
After the war, Aubrey continued his formal education by attending East Carolina University (ECU) where he received his BS and MA degrees. At ECU he met his future wife Annetta Cavanaugh in the registrar's office and they would be married three months later in 1948. Aubrey was a teacher and then a principal in North Carolina public schools from 1950-1956. In January 1957, he began a second military career which continued for twenty five years. He commissioned in the Army Medical Service Corps with his first tour of duty at Ft Sam Houston, Texas and two years later was assigned duty with the 16th Field Hospital in Vitry Le Francois, France. When French President Charles de Gaulle requested US forces to leave France in May 1959, Aubrey then transferred from the Army to the Air Force and was assigned to USAF Hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany until 1963. Five tours later which included Chanute AFB, Illinois, US Naval Hospital, St. Albans, NY, the Pentagon, USAF Hospital Bitburg, Germany, and WHMC, Lackland AFB, Texas, he retired from the United States Air Force with a rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1982. He was awarded twelve decorations, citations and medals for his military service, including the Air Force Commendation Medal.
After retiring, Aubrey became a Real Estate Broker in San Antonio, Texas for a few years and then began travelling to see his granddaughter and family on the East Coast. He always enjoyed attending his ship reunions for the USS West Virginia. He enjoyed playing tennis and swimming and was very much the fisherman in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Aubrey was fortunate to have had the opportunity to go on his WWII Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2017.
He will always be remembered for his kindness, patience and his quick-witted humor, his famous quotes from Admiral Chester Nimitz and Norman Vincent Peale and for the love of this Great Nation that he honorably served.
In addition to his parents, Aubrey was preceded in death by his wife, Annetta Rose Cavanaugh Pridgen; brothers, John Robert Pridgen and William W. Pridgen; sisters, Beatrice P. Dail and Katie P. Jones and great- grand daughter, Clare Meredith Pomilla.
His surviving family includes his daughters, Audrey Annetta Pridgen-MacLean, Anna Lynn Pridgen, Amy Rose Pridgen, and Ailsa Lee Squatrito (John). Grandchildren include Kendra Meredith Pomilla (Anthony), 2nd Lt John Joseph Squatrito (USAF), and Julia Anne Squatrito. Aubrey enjoyed seeing his grandchildren grow and prosper in their education and was very proud of all three of them.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Honey's House in Helotes, the staff at Encompass Hospice and the special ladies he adored in the Apheresis Department at SAMMC for all their care and compassion shown to Aubrey.
SERVICES
Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am on September 20, 2019 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church with interment to follow with full military honors at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the ser
Published in Express-News on Sept. 15, 2019