11/05/1930 - 07/07/2019
Audrey "Ann" F. Powers - Page passed away on July 7, 2019 at the age of 88 to be reunited with our Heavenly Father in eternal peace.
She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Page, her parents and siblings.
She is survived by her children Rick L. Page, Sherry Darlene Ables, and Audrey Dianne Ables-Powers, three grandsons, John Paul Shaw, Lawrence Marion and wife Cecilia, and Quinten T. Christensen, four great grandsons, Brenden, Roman, Jayce, and Greyson.
She retired from Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. She is a faithful servant and loved sharing the word of Jesus Christ verbally and sharing bibles, books, CD's, tapes, and videos. She supported a wide variety religious groups as well.
She will be deeply missed, but forever loved by her family, friends and her loving legacy will continue through all those that she touched on this earth.
Funeral Services were held at an earlier date.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019