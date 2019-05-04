Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Interment
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Corpus Christi
Audrey T. Hennek


Audrey T. Hennek Obituary
January 16, 1930 - April 23, 2019
Audrey Hennek died suddenly of a respiratory ailment on April 23, 2019. As a lay Catholic missionary together with her husband Jerome, Audrey served the poor for decades in the Rio Grande Valley, visited nursing homes, taught the Catholic faith and defended the lives of unborn children. She was a schoolteacher, and she and Jerome were square dance champions. Audrey is survived by Jerome, her beloved husband and soulmate of sixty-nine years, and numerous children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Her Rosary and Funeral Mass will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church in San Antonio at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
Published in Express-News on May 4, 2019
