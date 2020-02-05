Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Audrey V. Robinson


1928 - 2020
Audrey V. Robinson Obituary

Our dear mother, Audrey V. Robinson, went to be with our Lord on Jan 29, 2020 at the age of 91.

She was born on Feb 3, 1928 in Montreal, Canada. Two years after meeting the love of her life, CSM Samuel K (Robbie) Robinson, they enjoyed a fairy tale romance and married in 1949.

She moved to the U.S. where she became a proud citizen. She supported her husband across Europe and the U.S. as an Army wife. They had a loving marriage that spanned 62 years.

She lived her life to the fullest, filled with a vitality not often seen in a woman her age.

She faced life with good humor and had so much love to give. Family meant everything to her and she meant everything to her family.

She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed but continue to live in the hearts of her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband CSM Samuel K. Robinson, parents Harry and Rose Wells. Her sisters and brothers in law, Drothy and Johnny Petrie and Ruth and Bob

Dunlop.

She is survived by her daughters and sons in law Sandra Robinson and Mike Croshaw, Karen and James Ladewig and Joanne A. Also her grandchildren, Ashley Ladewig and Chad Ladewig along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy on Friday, Jan 7, 2020.

Visitation 4-6pm. Memorial service to follow at 6pm in the chapel.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2020
