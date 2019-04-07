|
November 25, 1928 - March 30, 2019
August Conrad Golla, Sr. of St. Hedwig, Texas passed away on March 30, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 90. August was born on November 25, 1928 in St. Hedwig Texas to Edward G. Golla and Nellie Stanush Golla whom have preceded him in death, as well as his brother, Victor G. Golla and wife Lorine Golla, and sisters-in-law, Barbara Golla and Lucy Golla. He married Lucille Rose Zigmond on November 20, 1954 in St. Hedwig, Texas, and raised their 5 children in Converse, Texas. August served in the United States Army and had a fulfilling Civil Service Career as an Aircraft Technician for Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. August enjoyed farming and ranching and was an avid Amateur Radio operator, using the call sign W5PIQ which went silent. August is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lucille Rose Zigmond Golla; children, August C. Golla, Jr. and wife Debra, Pamela A. Lill, Edward B. Golla and wife Patty, Janice M. Jewell, and Nancy R. Golla; grandchildren, Bryce Golla, Brooke Golla, Lauren Lill, Lindsey Lill, Alexander Lill, Mark Charles Golla, Lacey Shoemaker, and Devan Shoemaker; brothers, Charles Golla and Joseph Golla; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. The Rosary Vigil will be prayed on Friday, April 12, 2019, 11:00am at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in St. Hedwig.
MEMORIAL MASS
Friday, April 12, 2019
11:30am
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
St. Hedwig, Texas
Father Bill Zadora will be officiant of the services. Interment will follow at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, or the San Antonio Botanical Garden. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019