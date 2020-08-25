On Wednesday August 19, 2020, our beloved mother Augustina L. Tomaselli passed away at the age of 83, after battling cancer for 10 ½ years. She is reunited in Heaven with her husband Michael. She was born August 26, 1936 in Larksville, Pennsylvania. She and her husband moved to San Antonio in 1960 where she resided till her passing. Mom loved the Lord with all her heart and attended Mass regularly. She is survived by her sons, David Tomaselli, Michael Tomaselli (Renate), Robert Tomaselli (Brenda), and Jeffrey Tomaselli (Catherine). Her siblings, Eugene Rash (Sally), Barbara Koslowsky, and Karen Tinshaw (Robert). Her cousin, Laverne Pieszala. Mom leaves behind numerous grandchildren and relatives. Mom was a very loving and supporting mother who raised her 4 boys, at times by herself while her husband served in the military. Mom was a great cook, loved baking, and was proud of her Czech/Polish heritage. The life lessons she taught will be remembered by her children and grandchildren; as well as our visits to her home, where there was always something to eat and plenty of snacks. Mom enjoyed visits from her family, and there were always board games to play. Mom was also a bingo fanatic, playing as often as she could. She always seemed busy making gifts for family and friends with plastic canvas, crocheting, and other craft ideas. She made many long-lasting friends through the several square-dance clubs she belonged to, and her work as a bus assistant for 10 years with the Northeast ISD. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at St. Francis Nursing Home for their unwavering love and care provided to mom. Additionally, the family is very appreciative of the care provided by all the doctors and nurses at the San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC) and the former Wilford Hall Medical Center. FUNERAL SERVICES The Rosary will be recited at Angelus Funeral Home, 1119 N. St. Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX beginning at 5:00pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Funeral Mass at 9:00am Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 350 Sutton Drive San Antonio, TX. A private service will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery where she will be buried next to her husband. Face masks and social distancing are required. MEMORIAL

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Francis Nursing Home 630 W. Woodlawn San Antonio, TX 78212.

For those unable to attend services, condolences may be sent to the Tomaselli family at

www.theangelusfuneralhome.com