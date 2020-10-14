1/2
AURELIA DIETZ KRUEGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AURELIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Aurelia Dietz Krueger, 88, went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020.

Aurelia was born on October 13, 1931 in San Antonio, TX to Robert and Sadie (Stone) Dietz. She is preceded in death by her husband, Otto Krueger, daughters Cathy Castillo and Wendie Krueger, and grandson Joshua Grunewald. She is survived by her daughters Debbie (William) Klinedinst, Julie (Kelly) Sutton, Terri (Mike) Seelinger and son-in-law Mario Castillo; grandchildren Melissa Izbrand, Valerie (Tim) Keith, Mark Sutton, David Sutton and Shane Wohlers. Aurelia's greatest success and joy was in caring for her family, children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved