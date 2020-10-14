Aurelia Dietz Krueger, 88, went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020.

Aurelia was born on October 13, 1931 in San Antonio, TX to Robert and Sadie (Stone) Dietz. She is preceded in death by her husband, Otto Krueger, daughters Cathy Castillo and Wendie Krueger, and grandson Joshua Grunewald. She is survived by her daughters Debbie (William) Klinedinst, Julie (Kelly) Sutton, Terri (Mike) Seelinger and son-in-law Mario Castillo; grandchildren Melissa Izbrand, Valerie (Tim) Keith, Mark Sutton, David Sutton and Shane Wohlers. Aurelia's greatest success and joy was in caring for her family, children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association.