AURELIA H. BUENO

Aurelia Hernandez Bueno entered rest on Sept. 18, 2020 at the age of 98 years.

She was born in San Antonio, TX to Alcadio and Dionicia Hernandez. Aurelia is preceded in death by her husband Sostenes M. Bueno, daughter Teresa, son-in-law George Gonzales, daughters-in-law Oralia Bueno, Delia Bueno, and grandson Jesse Bueno, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Jesse H. Bueno, Rodolfo Bueno (Linda), Ernest H. Bueno, Sarah Aguilar, Mary Lou Bueno, Mary B. Rosel, Elizabeth B. Gonzales, 14 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Aurelia was dedicated to her husband and family but most importantly to the Lord.

She enjoyed reading her bible, praying for her children, family and friends, dándonos su bendición. She loved her plants, flowers, morning coffee (with pan de dulce) while discussing current events, local matters and even the Dallas Cowboys, and the San Antonio Spurs with her family.Aurelia was very generous in all things and a strong woman until her last breath.

She fought the good fight, she finished her race, and kept the faith.Visitation: Friday, October 2, 2020

5:30pm – 8:00pm

Funeral Service and Celebration of Life: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, 9:00am

Mission Park Funeral Chapel South