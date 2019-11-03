|
Aurelio Gomez Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born on July 14, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas. He is reunited in heaven with his parents Aurelio M. Gomez and Leonor Gomez. He is loved and will be deeply missed by his daughter Kristi Gomez Olveda and husband David, grandchildren Kristian, Salma, and Karolina Hernandez, plus numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Funeral Home on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening. On Tuesday, November 5, 2019 the family will meet friends at Holy Family Catholic Church located at 152 Florencia Ave San Antonio, Texas 78228, for a 10 am Funeral Mass.
Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marion. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019