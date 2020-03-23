|
|
Aurelio Ortiz passed away on March 15th, 2020. He was Born on October 21st, 1938 to Julio and Andrea in New Braunfels Texas.
He was married to his sweetheart Alicia U. Ortiz on November 11th,1985 and were together for 43 years of his life. Aurelio retired in from San Antonio Airport after 20 years.
He is predeceased by his parents Julio and Andrea.
Aurelio is survived by his wife of 35 years Alicia Ortiz, Rose Mary Spivey daughter, Eddie husband, Robert, Danielle, Edward grandchildren, David Ortiz son, Steven grandson, Jeannie Ortiz Daughter, Liz Flores stepdaughter, Melissa Ramos Granddaughter, Eric husband Eric, Michael Flores Grandson, Blann wife.
Aurelio was blessed with Great Grandchildren Gabriela, Christian, Sebastian Ramos, Alaina Spivey, Araceli Ortiz and Dylan Flores. Juan Ortiz brother, Josepha Martinez sister, Rodolfo husband, Vicente Ortiz brother, Beatrice wife and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass Wednesday March 25th, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church for the family.
We kindly and respectfully ask that no one attempt to visit outside of the immediate family due to city restrictions. We appreciate your understanding during this time.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 23, 2020