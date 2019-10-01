Home

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
1961 - 2019
Aurelio Villanueva Jr. Obituary

Aurelio Villanueva Jr. went to be with the Lord on September 25 2019, at the age of 58. He was born in San Antonio, TX, on January 31, 1961.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Aurelio and Gloria Villanueva; his siblings, Gloria and Jerry Villanueva. He is loved and will be missed by his children, Andy and Alex (Sarah) Villanueva; sister, Dianah (Henry) Carrion; grandchildren, Andy Jr. Victoria, Nicholas, Adrian, Alex and Selena; his pet dog, Benji; extended family and friends. Family was everything to Aurelio.



He enjoyed family gatherings and rock music. He was also an avid Pittsburg Steeler's fan. He worked for Ben E. Keith for over 20 years.



His favorite quote was "Check you later!"



Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Procession will depart at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church.



Interment will follow at San Jose Burial Park. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 1, 2019
