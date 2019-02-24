Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
FEBRUARY 13, 2019
On February 13, 2019, our mother and grandmother, Aurora Rodriguez, peacefully and serenely left us to begin her new and beautiful journey to Heaven with our Lord.

Mom led a full life in an independent, outspoken, and free spirit manner unique to her. We are happy for our mother that her prayer to be called home to be with Augie and other loved ones has been answered.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Augustin Martinez, her son in law, Roberto Valdez; and her granddaughter, Theresa Barrera.

Mom is survived by her daughters, Gloria Valdez and Elizabeth Martinez; grand daughters, Patricia (Jeff) Greenwell and Katherine (Cres) Castillo; great grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan, and Garrett Greenwell, Marisa, Tomas, and Andres Barrera, Alazayai, Sofia, Jordan, Aurora, Eliza, Matthew and Mario Castillo; and extended family members.



FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will begin on Monday, February 25, at 4:00 PM with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at the Angelus Chapel.

Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, February 26, at 10:00 AM at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the Rodriguez family at www.theangelusfuneralhome
.com. Arrangements by
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019
