Aurora C. De Los Santos

Aurora C. De Los Santos Obituary

Aurora C. De Los Santos was born on February 27, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas and went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2019.

She was very involved in the Good Samaritan Senior Center and loved crossword puzzles, along with arts and crafts. Aurora is preceded in death by her husband Ray De Los Santos Jr. and son, Robert O. De Los Santos. She is survived by her daughters, Gina T. Martinez and husband Juan, Sandi Badillo and her husband Ino, Michelle M. Mendoza and husband Frank; 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and numerous other loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 9:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North with a Prayer Vigil to begin at 7:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019
