Aurora G. Munoz
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aurora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aurora G. Munoz, 90, went to be with her Lord on May 31, 2020. Aurora was born in Laredo, Texas to Eliseo and Isabel Garcia on April 21, 1930.Aurora is preceded in passing by her parents, loving husband of 50 years: Henry C. Munoz and her son Michael Munoz.Aurora is survived by her children: Rosemary Perez (Gilbert), Robert Munoz, Ruben Munoz, Paul Munoz (Mary), Roger Munoz, Javier Munoz, Ruby Magallanes, Virginia Munoz; 17 Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Trevino Palo Alto on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, June 4, 2020, the funeral procession will depart at 10:30 a.m. for a 11:00 Funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure Church, with interment to follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
2109245801
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved