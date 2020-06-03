Aurora G. Munoz, 90, went to be with her Lord on May 31, 2020. Aurora was born in Laredo, Texas to Eliseo and Isabel Garcia on April 21, 1930.Aurora is preceded in passing by her parents, loving husband of 50 years: Henry C. Munoz and her son Michael Munoz.Aurora is survived by her children: Rosemary Perez (Gilbert), Robert Munoz, Ruben Munoz, Paul Munoz (Mary), Roger Munoz, Javier Munoz, Ruby Magallanes, Virginia Munoz; 17 Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Trevino Palo Alto on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, June 4, 2020, the funeral procession will depart at 10:30 a.m. for a 11:00 Funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure Church, with interment to follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store