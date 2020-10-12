1/
AURORA LEANDRO
Aurora Leandro, age 90, died October 2, 2020.

Preceded in death, husband, Timoteo Leandro; son, David Leandro; sisters, Juanita Reyna, Theresa Nunez, Elisa Ibarra, Herminia Rios. Survivors, children, Sylvia L. Medina (Felix G.), Albert Leandro, Ruben Leandro (Toni), Luis Leandro (Ortiz); sister, Genoveva De Luna; 7 grandchildren, 4 great

grandchildren.

Visitation Tuesday, October 13, 2020 5:00 pm. to 900 p.m. Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. Rosary 7:00 p.m. Procession will depart the funeral home, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 9:30 a.m. for 10:00 a.m. Mass St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment San Fernando

Cemetery II.



Published in Express-News on Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
