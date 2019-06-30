|
|
April 18, 1935 - June 25, 2019
Aurora Rubio Pinedo, was called home by the Lord on June 25, 2019, at the age of 83. She was born in Crystal City, TX, on April 18, 1935. She is preceded in death by husband, Manuel Pinedo Sr.; and parents, Juan & Agustina Rubio. Aurora is loved and will be greatly missed by her four children, Manuel Pinedo Jr., David Pinedo (Beth), Ana Maria Pinedo (Alex) and Hector Pinedo; eight grand- children, Marisa, Jennifer, Vincent (Sabrina), Justin, Austin, Bryan, Tyler & Christopher Pinedo; great- granddaughter, Audrey Cantu; brothers, Guadalupe Rubio & Enrique Rubio; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A Funeral Procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 1730 Dahlgreen Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78237. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019