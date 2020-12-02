Austin Wright Moore was born in San Antonio, Texas at the Nix Hospital on May 5, 1935 to Elfleda Wright Moore and George Gordon Moore, II. After his parents divorced, he was raised by his mother, Elfleda Moore, and his grandmother, Dayse Wright, widow of the late Austin Lamont Wright, at the Wright family home in Laurel Heights at 1204 McCullough Avenue, the current site of the Laurel Heights U.S. Post Office. Austin attended Travis Elementary School, Mark Twain Middle School, Jefferson High School, and the University of Texas at Austin where he was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity.

During summers away from UT, Austin worked for Humble Oil, working in the oil fields of South Texas. Later, however, at the encouragement of his uncle, Ed Quaile, of Corpus Christi, Austin entered the insurance field, working in Houston and San Angelo before returning to San Antonio in 1962. He eventually joined Eichlitz, Dennis, and Wray Insurance Company where he became a partner. Austin retired in 2005.

Austin is preceded in death by his parents, Elfleda Wright Moore and his father George Gordon Moore, II of St. Petersburg, FL; his siblings Lamont Moore Parker and her spouse Charlie Parker; his brother George Gordon Moore III and his spouse Joan Lewis Moore; his Aunt Lucille Wright Hutchings and her husband Sealy Hutchings of Galveston; his Aunt Lamont Wright Quaile and her spouse Ed Quaile of Corpus Christi; and his nephew Charles Parker of Bryan.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Martha Marks Moore; by his children, Austin Wright Moore, Jr. and his spouse John Gasdaska of Garrison, NY, Marks Wood Moore and his spouse Sarah Hudson Moore of San Antonio and Margaret "Maggie" Moore Kelly and her spouse Jeffrey Kelly of Darien, CT; by his grandchildren Hudson Marks Moore, Pearl Marguerite Moore, Shannon Lamont Kelly, Austin Jeffrey "A.J." Kelly, and Griffin Pine Kelly; and by extended family of nephews, nieces and their spouses, including, Sealy Lewis Moore, Joe and Mary Parker, Laura Parker Romano, Steve and Erin Parker and Karol Parker, widow of Charles Parker; and finally, by six great nieces and nephews.

Austin is a cancer "survivor", having been diagnosed with chordoma cancer in 1999. One of his great joys was that he lived long enough to see his children marry and to see his five grandchildren be born. Many good times were had with them all, often at their home at the coast.

Austin was a life-long member of Christ Episcopal Church and served on the vestry through the years. He served as Senior Warden and Junior Warden and was involved in many Stewardship Campaigns as well as several Capital Campaigns for the church. Austin participated in the Faith Alive movement in the 1970s and was the coordinator of more than several Faith Alive Weekends; Austin also enjoyed attending retreats at Laity Lodge since the early '70's.

One of Austin's most meaningful activities was his long-time attendance at the Christ Church Thursday Morning Men's Bible Study Group. The group has gathered for breakfast at Christ Church for over forty years at 7:00 AM on Thursday mornings and they have continued meeting during Covid via Zoom. Only in the last few weeks has Austin been unable to participate.

Austin's favorite pastime was golf. He loved the sport and developed many wonderful friendships as a result of his passion for the game. Austin was a member of the United States Seniors' Golf Association and enjoyed playing in several tournaments before his health made it difficult. He loved hunting, spending many happy hours and weekends with family and friends hunting doves, duck, deer and turkey. He also greatly enjoyed fishing in and around Rockport, TX.

Austin was a past president of the San Antonio Country club serving as President from 1998 to 1999. He was a member of the German Club, the Order of the Alamo, the Texas Cavaliers, the Conopus Club, the Merry Knights of King William Street, and the Argyle Club.

Austin's perseverance through his battle with cancer has been a powerful witness to his family and friends. Austin was a son of San Antonio and loved by many. He will be greatly missed.

MEMORIAL SERVICEMONDAY,

DECEMBER 7, 20201:00 P.M.CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH(Outside)510 BELKNAP PLACESAN ANTONIO, TX 78212

The Reverend Patrick Gahan, officiating. For those who wish, you may watch the livestreaming of his service from the link within his obituary page at porterloring.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ Episcopal Church or the charity of your choice.

