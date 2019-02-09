|
October 15, 1923 - January 21, 2019
Avelia Mendiola Bernal, beloved mother and wife, born in San Antonio, TX to Frank and Antonia Mendiola on October 15, 1923 and passed away peacefully on January 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband Robert J. Bernal Sr. and her four siblings. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Bernal and son Robert J. Bernal Jr., her sister Olivia Chatmon, nieces Marilyn and Opal, and many family and friends. Avelia was employed at Kelly Field Air Force Base as an Item Manager Specialist for 47 years. She shared ownership of Mr. B's Costume Jewelry Store. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, the company of her pets, and loved spending time with her family. She was a devout catholic and a parishioner at St. Matthew's Catholic Church most of her life. Avelia was a very quiet and gentle soul. Her loving spirit will be truly missed. A special thank you to her nurse Adalina Ortiz-Bokako and all the staff at Kindred Hospice.
Services
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North from 6 pm to 8 pm with the rosary to be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church at 10 am. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2019