September 4, 2019
Azzie Lee "Marie" Phelps, 88, of San Antonio passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Family and friends will gather for visitation at the Mount Zion First Baptist Church of San Antonio on Monday, September 16th, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
A Home Going Celebration will be conducted at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 17th at 11:00 AM with the Reverend Otis L Mitchell presiding. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Arrangements and care are entrusted to:
Published in Express-News on Sept. 9, 2019