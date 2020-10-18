1/
B. WAYNE RATLIFF
Born in a fishing cabin on Pennington Creek, near Tishomingo, OK, Wayne was the third son of Charles Vernon "Pop" and Mary Geraldine McIver Ratliff. He departed this life September 15, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Pop Ratliff; mother, Mary Cheatham; stepfather, Lawrence Cheatham; brother Gerald Ratliff; son-in-law, Gary Piepgras. Survivors include wife Sue; daughters: Dorothy Shawl, San Antonio, Wendy Piepgras, Toledo, WA; Kim Hall (Matt) Wilton, CT; Robyn DeRocchis (Tony) Las Cruces, NM; grandchildren: Kirsten, William, Jeremiah, Jack, Lydia, and Christopher; brother Joe Ratliff Tishomingo, OK; sisters-in-law: Patty Ratliff, Tishomingo, OK, and Margaret Allyn, Reno, NV; former wife, Marsh Rose, Cloverdale, CA. Full obituary at: https://www.funeralcaringusa.com/wp-content/uploads/obituary/B.%20Wayne%20Ratliff%20-%2010-14-2020.pdf



Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
