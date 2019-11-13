Home

Services
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church
Babbie Williams Walker


1959 - 2019
Babbie Williams Walker Obituary

Mrs. Babbie Williams Walker was born in San Antonio, Texas to Mrs. Lucille D. Curry and Mr. William L. Benning, March 16, 1959. She was her mother's seventh child. The Lord took her home on November 4, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memory, Michael Finley; her daughter, Passion Daniell Manning Lamkin (Roderick, Sr.); her grandsons: Roderick Duane Lamkin, Jr. (Daddy) and Zi'Mire Duane Lamkin; her goddaughter LaTisha Lynette Flemings (Marcus Jr.) whom she raised as her own along with Natasha Yvonne Stanley, Mishanik Daniell Chandler, Clyde Milton Stanley IV; her siblings: Johnnie Louise Scott Mayberry, Arlener Williams Mitchell, Bryant Williams, Jr. (Harriet), Willie Faye Williams Nguitte; and a hosts of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 13, 2019
