Mrs. Babbie Williams Walker was born in San Antonio, Texas to Mrs. Lucille D. Curry and Mr. William L. Benning, March 16, 1959. She was her mother's seventh child. The Lord took her home on November 4, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memory, Michael Finley; her daughter, Passion Daniell Manning Lamkin (Roderick, Sr.); her grandsons: Roderick Duane Lamkin, Jr. (Daddy) and Zi'Mire Duane Lamkin; her goddaughter LaTisha Lynette Flemings (Marcus Jr.) whom she raised as her own along with Natasha Yvonne Stanley, Mishanik Daniell Chandler, Clyde Milton Stanley IV; her siblings: Johnnie Louise Scott Mayberry, Arlener Williams Mitchell, Bryant Williams, Jr. (Harriet), Willie Faye Williams Nguitte; and a hosts of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S.W.W.White Rd., on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 P.M.
Funeral service will be held at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 13, 2019