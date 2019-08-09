|
|
August 02, 1954 - August 01, 2019
Bain Boyd Smith, was born August 02, 1954. Bain entered eternal rest on August 01, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Smith and children Abigail Smith(Conner), Bain II (Morgan), Lindsay Smith, His two stepchildren, Denise Almaraz and Mathew Almaraz, and four grand- children. His mother, Maria Alicia Burger is a 9th generation Canary Islands descendant. Bain served in the Army for 25 years as a Ranger Instructor, Jump Master, and Congress- ional Aide. Other survivors include his siblings, Shelly Kemmy, John Rutherford (Carmen) Cynde Renteria (Danny), Dawn Pedrazine, Kathy Hartman, brother-in-law Eddie Martin (Sharon) Services will be held at Cornerstone Chapel on Monday, August 12, 4pm-7pm and Tuesday, August 13 at noon. Internment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetary
Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2019