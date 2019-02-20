|
|
March 1, 1938 - February 13, 2019
Baldemar Rodriguez, Sr. of San Antonio, Tx. passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born on March 1, 1938 in Campbellton, TX. Baldemar is preceded in death by his son, Baldemar Rodriguez, Jr.; daughter, Sandra Gonzalez; mother, Julia B. Rodriguez; and father, Natividad Rodriguez. Baldemar is survived by his wife and companion of 48 years, Yolanda G. Rodriguez; daughter, Wendy Rodriguez; and daughter, Tiffany Cura and husband Ramon. He is also survived by his brother, four sisters, and countless family members. Baldemar was an Army Veteran, who worked as a warehouse supervisor and later as a truck driver for over 30 years. He enjoyed recounting his adventures with friends and family and loved his feathered companions. The Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. The Procession will depart from the funeral home on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2019