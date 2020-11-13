Baldemar "Sal" Saldiva, 81, of San Antonio, passed on November 4, 2020. He was in the care of his wife, Rosa Saldiva.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Saldiva and his children, Tony Saldiva (Maria), Rosemary Saldiva, Andrew Saldiva (Julie), Josie Saldiva, and Rebecca Saldiva-McMurtry (James)and grandchildren: Talitha, Kingston, Alicia, and James. As well as his four siblings and their families.

Baldemar was born in Beeville, Texas on November 28, 1938. He married Rosa Mora in 1964. They settled in San Antonio where they raised their family.

Baldemar enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 and served for twenty years. He served two tours in Vietnam in the Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry, 199th Light Infantry Brigade. As a mechanic in the Army and by trade, Baldemar's hobby was working on classic cars.

He also owned his own garage. He loved to play Solitaire on the computer, while listening to Tejano, the golden oldies, or country music. In 2001, they joined Saint Thomas Moore Catholic Church; Baldemar was devoted to the Rosary and our Lady of Grace.

The family would like to thank all the nurses of Vitas and especially Jennifer.