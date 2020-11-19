1/
BARABARA CRENWELGE EICKMAN
1943 - 2020
Barbara Crenwelge Eickman, born July 20, 1943 passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 77 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 2007. She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Hernandez (Pete) and Cheryl Stokes (Brad). She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Hannah and Emily Stokes, Seth Hernandez. A visitation will be held Thursday, November 19th from 5-7pm at Mission Park Funeral Home on Cherry Ridge. Graveside service will be at Mission Burial Park North on Friday, November 20th at 10am with the Rev. Kris Hill officiating.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
NOV
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mission Burial Park North
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
