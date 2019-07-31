Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Barbara Walker
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
700 Dewhurst
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Barbara A. Walker


1938 - 2019
Barbara A. Walker Obituary
July 29, 2019
Barbara A. Walker, born June 12, 1938 went to be with the Lord on July 29, 2019 at the age of 81. Barbara was an employee at Oak Farms Dairy for over 44 years.

After retirement, she loved spending time with her family and singing in the church choir. She was an avid Bingo and Bunco player and above all, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mary (Laubach) Schuh, siblings, Clarence Schuh, Beatrice Allen, Mildred Woodworth, and Mary Ann Dyer. She was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Esther Schuh.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Biehl and husband Mike, son Robert Walker and husband, Terry Goleman, and daughter Donna Doyle and husband Jerry. She is also survived by granddaughters Samantha Mcleod and husband Brian, Cassandra Biehl; great grandchildren David James Biehl and Makenzie Biehl, several nieces, nephews and extended family.

A special thanks to her nieces, Evie Walford, Marty Schuh and Jo Schuh for their love and support during this difficult time.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will begin Wednesday, July 31st at 6:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M.

Funeral Mass will be offered Thursday, August 1st at 10:00 A.M. at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 700 Dewhurst.

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Barbara's name to the Texas Chapter , 5508 West Hwy 290, Suite 206, Austin, Texas 78735.

Condolences may be sent to the Walker family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on July 31, 2019
