April 12, 1950 - February 16, 2019

Barbara Ann Chandler, age 68, went to be with her Lord Jesus on February 16, 2019. She was born to the late Edward and Helen Evensen on April 12, 1950 in Oak Park, Illinois. Barb and her sweetheart, Tom, met in 1967 at Arlington High School. The Homecoming queen and king married four years later and remained married and in love for over 47 years.



Our beloved Mimi lived her life to nurture, to serve, and primarily to love. She listened attentively and loved relentlessly. She believed in Jesus and set out to share his message through her graceful way of living.



Her passions included her children, her grandchildren and using her incredible artistic talents to transform her many project houses into beautiful and loving homes.



Barbara is survived by her husband, Tom, their four children - Corey (spouse, Amber), Ben (Katie), Luke (Mandy) and Annie (Matt) Grevers; 11 beautiful grandchildren - Kylie (10), Ella (10), Hudson (8), Liam (8), Caedmon (5), Easton (5), Titus (3), Maddox (3), Leona (2), Skylar (2), and Jackson (5 mos.); and her brothers, Edward (Jennie) and James Evensen.



A memorial service celebrating Barbara will be held at Believers Fellowship at 13714 Lookout Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233, on Tuesday, February 26 at 10:30 AM.







In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Casa Hogar orphanage in Ecuador at camphopeecuador.org/en

-donate.



