Barbara Ann Herrin (Bobbi) returned to her heavenly home on April 4, 2020. Her devotion to her family and belief in God supported and gave her peace until she joined the love of her life in Heaven.
She was born on February 9, 1944 in Ada, OKlahoma to Emory and Bonnie Manuel.
Bobbi married her one true love and childhood friend, Gary Lynn Herrin, on December 22, 1966 in Ada. She was most proud of her titles Prayer Warrior, Missions Director, Sister Bobbi, Mom, Nana, wife.
Gary and Barbara were blessed with a boy and a girl, and Bobbi and Gary raised their two children with patience, discipline and humility. Teaching them not by the words that they spoke, but the way they lived. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be so greatly missed.
Bobbi is preceded in death by her parents, and by her one true love, Gary Lynn Herrin. She is survived by her brothers Troy and Melvin Manuel, son Damon; her daughter Desta; her grandchildren Ryan Herrin, Jacob Herrin and was so happy to hold her great-granddaughter: June Maribel Herrin who was born in October of 2018; numerous family members and friends.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 9, 2020