Barbara Ann Hughes went to be with the Lord on January 27th, 2020. She has joined Luke, her beloved husband of 59 years, her grandson Alan Hughes and all of her family and friends who have gone before. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on November 21st, 1926, the daughter of Joe and Nellie Bird Dennis. She married Luke Hughes on August 31st, 1946. They made many great friends as they lived in various cities for Luke's corporate job. Her greatest joy was being with her family and hosting family and friends in her home wherever she and Luke lived. She is survived by her son Terrill Hughes, daughter-in-law Debra Hughes and grandson Weston Hughes, all of San Antonio.
MEMORIAL SERVICESATURDAYMARCH 7, 20201:00 P.M.GRACE BIBLE CHAPEL18911 REDLAND ROAD
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her name to the Grace Bible Chapel at P.O Box 592256, San Antonio, Texas, 78259. On-line donations may be made at gbcsa.org.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020