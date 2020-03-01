San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Hughes Obituary

Barbara Ann Hughes went to be with the Lord on January 27th, 2020. She has joined Luke, her beloved husband of 59 years, her grandson Alan Hughes and all of her family and friends who have gone before. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on November 21st, 1926, the daughter of Joe and Nellie Bird Dennis. She married Luke Hughes on August 31st, 1946. They made many great friends as they lived in various cities for Luke's corporate job. Her greatest joy was being with her family and hosting family and friends in her home wherever she and Luke lived. She is survived by her son Terrill Hughes, daughter-in-law Debra Hughes and grandson Weston Hughes, all of San Antonio.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY

MARCH 7, 2020

1:00 P.M.

GRACE BIBLE CHAPEL

18911 REDLAND ROAD

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her name to the Grace Bible Chapel at P.O Box 592256, San Antonio, Texas, 78259. On-line donations may be made at gbcsa.org.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now