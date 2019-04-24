August 31, 1934 - April 20, 2019

Barbara Ann Klauer, age 84, went to be with her Lord on April 20, 2019, after a tenacious battle with cancer and failing health. She was born August 31, 1934 in San Antonio, the daughter of Edward S. and Genevieve (Casseb) Cattan. Although an only child, she grew up surrounded by numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins and developed a strong sense of family values. She was deeply proud of her Lebanese and Italian heritage, teaching many of us along the way about the hard work and accomplishments of her immigrant ancestors. She was especially proud and fond of her grandfather who opened the first grocery market in San Antonio. She graduated from Incarnate Word High School in 1952 and continued her education at Incarnate Word College, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics in 1956. She enjoyed her college years where she developed a keen interest in sewing and costume design, among other things. But more importantly, she formed some of her greatest friendships which endured until her final day. Most of all, she was proudest of her family. She was a beacon of strength and support for her three children, always striving to be her best. She was thrilled to be a meaningful part of their many activities and accomplishments, participating to the fullest. She was also blessed with five beautiful loving grandchildren who filled her life with excitement and joy. She treasured family trips to the Coast and the Texas Hill Country. She had a rewarding work life which took a few turns along the way, starting as a substitute teacher in economically challenged schools. Later she was a steadfast employee of Prudential Insurance Company for many years. And finally, around the age of 50, she took an early retirement from Prudential to follow her true calling and became a realtor. For 25 years she was active in the San Antonio Board of Realtors, received several awards for excellence, and again made many dear friends along the way. She delighted in helping her clients. Her adventurous spirit took her on many journeys during retirement years. She traveled with friends and family to new and interesting places including Mexico, Puerto Rico, Aspen, New Orleans, Galveston, Minnesota, Chicago and New York, always interacting with the local scene. Perhaps most importantly, throughout her years and her final struggles with cancer, her faith gave her the strength and grace she always displayed. For over 40 years she was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and often guided young people in developing their own faith. Later she took part in the Altar Society and Saint Monica's Guild. Barbara is survived by daughter and husband Marion and Eric Dickson, son and wife Edward and Becky Klauer, and youngest daughter and husband Jennifer and Troy Retzloff, and grandchildren Martin and (Nancy) Dickson, Erin Dickson, Max Klauer, Bailey and Madison Retzloff, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family extends a special thanks to her attentive caregivers from "Helping Our Seniors", including Elizabeth, Clara, Susie, Catherine, Shawn and Hospice nurse Mindy. We will be eternally grateful for your loving and tender care.



MEMORIAL ROSARY

FRIDAY, APRIL 26, 2019

5:00 P.M.

BLESSED SACARMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH



MEMORIAL MASS

SATURDAY, APRIL 27, 2019

11:30 A.M.

BLESSED SARCARMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH



