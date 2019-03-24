October 10, 1936 - March 13, 2019

Barbara Ann Hayden, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Barbara was born in Marshall, TX and moved to Highland Park, TX in around the 3rd grade; she graduated from Highland Park High School in May 1954, and attended the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, for two years and SMU for about a year majoring in Art History. Then, she went to secretarial school, worked for the US Department of Agriculture until moving to Middletown, NY in January of 1958. Barbara worked primarily for Dunn & Bradstreet transcribing financial reports until marrying Bob, her husband of 60 years, on June 4, 1958, at West Point. Then, she provided a steadying hand as the growing family moved around the world. At each new home she continued her painting (she was a very talented artist) as best she could under the circumstances. She participated in and led activities for the children-both hers and others- she taught swimming when the opportunity arose (she was a certified Water Safety Instructor). She did this in Illinois, Florida and Germany, at least. She was active in the Episcopal Church and devoted many hours serving on and leading Altar Guilds/Commissions in several locations, including The Church of Reconciliation Episcopal Church in San Antonio.



Also, in San Antonio she was an avid member of the San Antonio Conservation Society and devoted many hours researching and writing about an 1885 home which the family owned near Fort Sam Houston. Barbara loved history and supported national efforts to retain and restore historical buildings, especially in Government Hill in San Antonio. She loved animals of all kinds and supported multiple organizations devoted to helping animals. She especially loved horses and nurtured one for several years when she could ride and enjoy the company of friends. At home, she cherished her time working in the garden and watching over her 'deer' friends.



She had extremely strong work ethics and a strong sense for fairness. Though quite conservative, she was personally generous to those who needed help. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and rejoiced that her number of great-grandchildren was growing so well (she and her husband were both only children).



Barbara was quite an adventurer and loved traveling; she never met a stranger and loved good conversation with people of all ages. She supported the Military in many ways. Nobody did the Holidays like she did, especially the 4th of July and Christmas-so creative, decorative and beautiful. There was no denying the existence of a holiday at her house. And last, but not least, she could out-shoot her husband at skeet. She will truly be missed!



Barbara Ann is survived by loving husband Leroy R. Hayden, Jr.; children Robert Kendall Hayden, Karen Elizabeth Hayden and Suzanne Hayden Demaree (Warren T); grandchildren, Rick Lynn Hayden (Samantha), Tonya Moody (Craig), Jeffery Ryan Skeins (Justina), Hannah Demaree, Christopher (Qian Qian), and Morgan Demaree; great-grandchildren, Kendal, Alexis and Quin Moody, Brianna and Bubba Skeins, Alexander Demaree and William Demaree.



A memorial gathering will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Lambermont, 950 E. Grayson, San Antonio, Tx 78208.



