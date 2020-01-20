Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Parker Obituary

Barbara Ann Parker nee Hodges age 91 of San Antonio gained her wings in the presence of family on Friday, January 17, 2020.

She was born in Vernon, Texas.

She is survived by her husband Bob; their children, Leslie and her husband, Tulio, Bob, Jr., and Annie and her husband, Chris; her grandchildren, Suzanne and her husband, Charlie and Clay and Paige, Justin and Jason; her great granddaughters Lauren and Adriana; her brother, Kenneth Hodges and his wife, Joan; and sister-in-law, Nancy Gideon.

SERVICES

A Graveside Service will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West, the Rev. Dr. Patrick Gahan, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to either Christ Episcopal Church or a charity to preserve animal's rights.

You may sign the guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -