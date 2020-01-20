|
Barbara Ann Parker nee Hodges age 91 of San Antonio gained her wings in the presence of family on Friday, January 17, 2020.
She was born in Vernon, Texas.
She is survived by her husband Bob; their children, Leslie and her husband, Tulio, Bob, Jr., and Annie and her husband, Chris; her grandchildren, Suzanne and her husband, Charlie and Clay and Paige, Justin and Jason; her great granddaughters Lauren and Adriana; her brother, Kenneth Hodges and his wife, Joan; and sister-in-law, Nancy Gideon.
SERVICES
A Graveside Service will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West, the Rev. Dr. Patrick Gahan, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to either Christ Episcopal Church or a charity to preserve animal's rights.
You may sign the guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Jan. 20, 2020