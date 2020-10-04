Barbara Ann Parrish-Greene was born to Lawrence Parrish Sr. and Emma Hendly Parrish in 1939 in Orlando, Florida. Barbara passed away on September 23, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 80. She graduated from Jones High School as Valedictorian. She graduated from Howard University with a BS in Biology. Barbara received her Master of Science from Howard University and a Masters in Education from Temple University. She was a dedicated educator.

Barbara's first marriage was to Howard Coombs. She later married Thomas Greene in 1991. Barbara was a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

In loving memory Barbara leaves brother Larry Parrish, niece Mia Smith and her sons Darius and Mathias. Step-children; Tanya Sterling, Thomas Greene (Darda), Richard Greene (Elizabeth), Tara Smith (Earle) and Christopher Greene (Trish). Grandchildren, Tanya and Brian Sterling, Chance Wallwork, Tavyn Thuringer, Richard Greene, Brandon, Alyssa and Courtney Briggs, Jacob and Andrew Greene. Great grandchildren Patience and Jaiden Sterling, Delaney Rutledge, Olivia Thuringer and Reagan Briggs and a host of other family and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Parrish Sr, and Emma Hendly, husband, Thomas Greene and grandson Ennis Sterling.

Viewing: October 7, 2020 5:00PM to 7:00PM

Lewis Funeral Home

811 South W.W. White Road

Funeral: October 8, 2020 1:00PM to 2:00PM

Second Baptist Church

3310 E Commerce St.

Streaming Live:

HTTPS://live.second

baptistsat.org