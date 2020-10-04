1/1
Barbara Ann Parrish-Greene
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Ann Parrish-Greene was born to Lawrence Parrish Sr. and Emma Hendly Parrish in 1939 in Orlando, Florida. Barbara passed away on September 23, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 80. She graduated from Jones High School as Valedictorian. She graduated from Howard University with a BS in Biology. Barbara received her Master of Science from Howard University and a Masters in Education from Temple University. She was a dedicated educator.

Barbara's first marriage was to Howard Coombs. She later married Thomas Greene in 1991. Barbara was a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

In loving memory Barbara leaves brother Larry Parrish, niece Mia Smith and her sons Darius and Mathias. Step-children; Tanya Sterling, Thomas Greene (Darda), Richard Greene (Elizabeth), Tara Smith (Earle) and Christopher Greene (Trish). Grandchildren, Tanya and Brian Sterling, Chance Wallwork, Tavyn Thuringer, Richard Greene, Brandon, Alyssa and Courtney Briggs, Jacob and Andrew Greene. Great grandchildren Patience and Jaiden Sterling, Delaney Rutledge, Olivia Thuringer and Reagan Briggs and a host of other family and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Parrish Sr, and Emma Hendly, husband, Thomas Greene and grandson Ennis Sterling.

Viewing: October 7, 2020 5:00PM to 7:00PM

Lewis Funeral Home

811 South W.W. White Road

Funeral: October 8, 2020 1:00PM to 2:00PM

Second Baptist Church

3310 E Commerce St.

Streaming Live:

HTTPS://live.second

baptistsat.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved