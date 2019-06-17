|
|
April 19, 1955 - , June 14, 2019
Barbara Ann Wiatrek went to be with the lord Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 64. She was born April 19, 1955 in Karnes City to Regina and Leornard Kotzur. Barbara will be remembered for her fighting spirit.
She was very involved in helping spread awareness of Ovarian Cancer and loved to share her experiences with others going through the same fight as her.
Barbara enjoyed reading cookbooks and trying new things. Most of all she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 42 years Norman Wiatrek; children, Melissa (John) Wagenfehr,Cody (Karen) Wiatrek; grandchildren, Cody, Zayden, Kinley; brother Jimmie Kotzur; numerous other loving family and friends.
Published in Express-News on June 17, 2019