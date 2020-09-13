Unique, free spirited and kind, Barbara Anne Ruben passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas

Born on September 19, 1947 in Dallas, Texas to John Allen Bauchman and Barbara Claire England, Barbara Anne spent her childhood in Seguin, Texas. She Attended Southern Methodist University and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. Upon graduation Barbara began a long career in education.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Thomas Stevenson; and her first husband, John Ruben. Barbara is survived by her brother, John Richard Bauchman (Galen); her sister, Jan Bauchman Meadows (Gib); her sister, Susan Bauchman Newburn; her brother, John Allen Bauchman, Jr. (Beth); numerous nieces and nephews; and her second husband, Joseph Lees.

"I am I and you are you…

Play, smile, think of me, pray for me."

-Cannon Henry Scott Holland

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to May's Cancer Center, 7979 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229.

