After a courageous battle with leukemia, Barbara passed away on February 19, 2020. Born March 26, 1933 in London England. She met and married Texan, Herbert Behrendt who was stationed in London while serving in the USAF. They moved to Seguin TX, then onto San Antonio in 1954. They were married for 36 years before Herbert's passing in 1989. They had 2 children, Lisa Clark and Kenneth Behrendt.
Barbara was a giving and generous person, donating to numerous charities. Preceded in death are husband, Herbert Behrendt, mother and father, Millicent and Jack Oakley and siblings Hilda, Margory, Bill and Kenneth. Survived by her children and their spouses, daughter Lisa and husband Patrick Clark, son Ken and wife, Liz. Brother, Eric Oakley and wife Nell, sister-in-law Mary Behrendt and extended family.
Visitation: Sunday, March 1 from 3-5 pm at Heritage Oaks Mortuary, 2502 WW White Rd, San Antonio.
Funeral: Monday, March 2, from 9-10 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3118 S. New Braunfels, San Antonio.
Burial: Following funeral at 11 am at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas
Family suggestion for memorials her beloved church of over 50 years, Holy Cross Lutheran.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020