Our mother, Barbara Burgher Alden, ended her journey on this Earth that we call "life" fittingly on Thanksgiving Day, for she lived a life full of blessings and had much to be thankful for. But she left this world confident of another, better life to come. For those of you reading this obituary who knew her, we would like to thank you for the part you played in her life. She treasured your friendship. The history of mankind is full of lives that took surprising turns, and our mother's was one of those. Born in Dallas, Texas on August 28, 1934, as the youngest of Cedric and Elizabeth Waggoner Burgher's 4 children, her early years as the baby of the family may have been pampered and privileged, but when she encountered adversities during her early adult life she developed the strength not only to overcome them, but a passion to help others with theirs. When her first marriage ended in divorce, she managed as a single parent to care for her 4 children -- Robby, Betty, Barbara, and Danal. She provided for us by working as one of two white teachers at a segregated, all-black elementary school in Bessemer, Alabama in the 1960s. Her experiences at Dunbar Elementary helped fuel her work as the moderator for the Panel of American Women, leading a group of women of different colors and creeds who spoke around Alabama about the effects of segregation and discrimination. Looking back on her life, we are still amazed that the soft-spoken young woman who attended private schools growing up evolved into a strong single mother and crusader during such a turbulent time. The greatest event in our mother's life occurred in 1970, when she met and fell in love with Comer Alden while they were volunteering at the Birmingham Crisis Center. They were married on April 11, 1971, Easter Sunday. Their union expanded her family to 8 with the addition of Comer's sons Steve and Andy. In 1972 our family moved to San Antonio, where Mom continued her life of service. First, she worked with the San Antonio Crisis Center, answering calls from people in need. In 1976 she helped start the Big Brothers/Big Sisters chapter in San Antonio,

and in 1979 became its "temporary" executive director. That "temporary" job lasted until 1989. She then went to work with Comer running his company, the San Antonio College of Medical and Dental Assistants. In 1995 they retired and moved to New Braunfels. Throughout her life, our mother was blessed with family. She began with 2 brothers, Cedric and David, and a sister, Betty; who in turn blessed her with 4 nieces (Barbara, Lynda, Beth and Elizabeth), and 6 nephews (Cullum, David, Bedford, Ric, Cedric and Stephen). We, her six children, did our best with 12 grandchildren: Jonathan, Nick, Lindsay, David, Robbie, Dani, Sarah, Will, Chelsea, Harlie, Brucks and Cameron. These grandkids have so far added 4 great-grandchildren -- Evelyn, Ella, CJ and Benji – and a 5th is due in January. Mom's life was also blessed with innumerable friends from the many places she lived and worked – Dallas, Richmond, Livingston, Birmingham, San Antonio, and New Braunfels. We thank all of them for enriching her life, and ours. Because of the Corona virus, there will be a family-only graveside service. Rather than send flowers, please consider making a donation to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of South Texas. https://www.bigmentor.org/ With love – Danal, Barbara, Andy, Betty, Steven, and Robby. You are invited to view the livestreaming of the service and sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.