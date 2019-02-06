|
|
January 27, 1921 - February 4, 2019
Barbara Chadwick Carlson, age 98, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jenner and Hallie Chadwick; her husband, Maj. Olaf I. Carlson; and brother, Harvey Chadwick. Barbara is survived by her sons, Craig and wife Dianne Carlson, Hal and wife Karen Carlson; grandchildren, Ross Carlson, Christen Paquin, Scott Carlson, and Shelly Dixon; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Madeline Carlson, Henry, Charlotte and Hallie Paquin, Ashley and Ryan Dixon.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
FRIDAY,
FEBRUARY 8, 2019
2:00 P.M.
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Sandra Bravo for her many years of loving care and friendship with Barbara.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 6, 2019