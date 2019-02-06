Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Chadwick Carlson


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Chadwick Carlson Obituary
January 27, 1921 - February 4, 2019
Barbara Chadwick Carlson, age 98, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jenner and Hallie Chadwick; her husband, Maj. Olaf I. Carlson; and brother, Harvey Chadwick. Barbara is survived by her sons, Craig and wife Dianne Carlson, Hal and wife Karen Carlson; grandchildren, Ross Carlson, Christen Paquin, Scott Carlson, and Shelly Dixon; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Madeline Carlson, Henry, Charlotte and Hallie Paquin, Ashley and Ryan Dixon.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE
FRIDAY,
FEBRUARY 8, 2019
2:00 P.M.
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Sandra Bravo for her many years of loving care and friendship with Barbara.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now