Barbara Christensen, 88, peacefully passed on to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 9, 2019 in Ocala, Florida with her daughter at her side.
Born Barbara Jean Scurlock on September 13, 1931 in Luling, Texas to Lila Melinda Harrison Day Scurlock and preceded in death by her father Joshua Allen Scurlock. Barbara was the youngest of six children, four of which are half siblings: Oneita, Mae, Marshal, and Louise Day, and Billy Joe Scurlock. Barbara was orphaned at the age of three and raised by her oldest sister Oneita and her husband Otto Hilbrick Sr., along with Oneita's three children Otto Jr., Paul and Willa Dale.
Barbara loved the Lord and enjoyed being in His service. She fulfilled her childhood dream to be a medical missionary while working in the Department of Surgery at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. She was a beloved wife and mother and an awesome grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Christensen, children, Melinda Lee Moss, and Marvin Lee Moss Jr, and nephew Otto Hilbrick Jr. and her five siblings. She is survived by her nephew and niece: Paul Hilbrick and wife Virginia, Willa Dale Johnson and husband Jon, her children: Bill Moss and wife Judy, Tim Moss and wife Sally, Becky Albiol and husband Chuck, Glen Christensen and wife Robin, Margie Guillory and husband Troy, Karen Guillory and husband Leonard and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1pm at Village Parkway Baptist Church, 3002 Village Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78251 | 210-680-7813.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Village Parkway Baptist Church in honor of Barbara Christensen.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020