|
|
October 7, 1935 - June 10, 2019
Barbara Jean (née Suber) Clinton, 83, of San Antonio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born in Winston-Salem, NC, on October 7, 1935, to the late Willie Y. Suber and Cleona McMorris Suber. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William Raidford Clinton, Sr., her parents, and her brother, Willie Suber, Jr. She is survived her two daughters: Wanda Heard and Angela Fontenot (Clarence); two sons: William "Billy" Clinton, Jr. (Jeanette) and Marcus Clinton (Susan); five grandchildren: Harvey L. Heard III, Ashley Clinton, Jasmine Clinton, Malcolm Clinton, and Marcus Clinton, Jr. She graduated High School in Winston-Salem, NC. She leaves us making this world a better place and the bright light of her smile has been dimmed. The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Degaetano, Dr. Hope, and Dr. Williams as well as to the Santa Rosa Westover Hills, SAMMC Oncology Team and the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care - Westover Hills. Flowers are beautiful and she was one of them in the garden of humanity however if you'd like to make a lasting contribution, you can make a donation of time or money to the or MD Anderson Cancer Center in her name.
Services
The family will receive friends at a visitation on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 6:00-7:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge.
A celebration of life will be Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Second Baptist Church, 3310 E. Commerce St.
A private Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019