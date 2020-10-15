1/1
BARBARA DIVER BALLEW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Diver Ballew of San Antonio, Texas passed from this life on October 4, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1940, to Wilbur and Stella Diver in San Antonio, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Diver; her mother, Stella Jonietz Diver; and her daughter, Karen Denise Ballew.

She is survived by her son, Mike James (Kristy) Ballew; her grandchildren, Casey Ballew, and Colt Ballew; and numerous cousins.

Barbara D. Ballew was a loving mother, grandmother, neighbor, and friend. She enjoyed the little things in life such as doing puzzles, baking, the company of her friends, but more importantly she enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels
14315 Judson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78233
(210) 653-3930
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved