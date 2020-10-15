Barbara Diver Ballew of San Antonio, Texas passed from this life on October 4, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1940, to Wilbur and Stella Diver in San Antonio, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Diver; her mother, Stella Jonietz Diver; and her daughter, Karen Denise Ballew.

She is survived by her son, Mike James (Kristy) Ballew; her grandchildren, Casey Ballew, and Colt Ballew; and numerous cousins.

Barbara D. Ballew was a loving mother, grandmother, neighbor, and friend. She enjoyed the little things in life such as doing puzzles, baking, the company of her friends, but more importantly she enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.