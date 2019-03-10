|
March 2, 2019
Barbara Elaine Maxwell was a successful businesswoman, entrepreneur, teacher, beloved friend, and mother. She passed away peacefully at her home in San Antonio, TX on March 2nd, 2019, at the young age of 73, from breast cancer.
Barbara led a full and energetic life. She grew up in Fresno, CA and excelled at academics. She won many speaking and debate awards and attended college in Santa Barbara at the age of 16. Barbara was also an accomplished piano and flute player.
Barbara married John Muller, a Yosemite National Park Ranger, in 1965 and moved to Pennsylvania shortly before having their only child, DJ. They lived in several national parks including Yosemite (CA), Petrified Forest (AZ), and Theodore Roosevelt (ND). Barbara was active in each community and often taught music at the local elementary school or gave tours of local park sites.
Barbara and John divorced in 1974, but remained close friends. She returned to California to resume college when she joined Massachusetts Life Insurance Co. She was soon promoted and transferred to Cleveland, OH, where her career really took off. Her accomplishments are numerous, but the one she was most proud of was winning the "Man of the Year" award (several years in a row) while leading Massachusetts Life in sales. She was promoted again and moved to Tulsa, OK.
After her corporate career, Barbara started her own successful executive placement and resume business, "Best Resume", in the early 1980's, which she ran for over 15 years before retiring. Her retirement lasted a good 2 weeks before she started Internet International, a small business website firm in 1992. She also taught entrepreneurship courses at the local college in Tulsa and always enjoyed coaching new and upcoming entrepreneurs, including her son.
Barbara discovered San Antonio while doing some fact-finding about her ancestors and immediately fell in love with the city's arts, culture and charm. She moved to San Antonio where she could continue to study it's architecture, museums, art, music, food and wine.
She was a lifelong learner and enjoyed reading books, going to museums and attending plays and musicals. All of which she enjoyed with her many friends. Barbara spent the past few summers in Minnesota with her beloved extended family, which included 6 adopted grandchildren who referred to her as "Grandma Fancy."
Barbara is survived by her son, DJ Muller (Jennifer), three grandchildren, Jordan, Joshua, and Jessica, as well as extended family and many friends. A celebration of life event is being planned by her friends in Tulsa and San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to your local breast cancer research charity.
If you have a story or favorite memory of Barbara, please send it to DJ at jlmiiiMuller @gmail.com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019