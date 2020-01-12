|
|
Barbara Elaine Sinclair passed away December 23, 2019 in her hometown of San Antonio, TX.
She was born April 25, 1943 to Ned William Ridgway Sr. and Edith Olga Ridgway. Survived by her brother: Michael Ridgway, nephews: Richard and Casey Ridgway; nieces: Leesa Ramos, Jennifer Ridgway Denton, Lisa Ridgway; grandnephews: Isaiah Ramos, JD Lamar Denton;
Great nieces: Sara Baelee Denton, Bella Ramos, Valorie Ridgway, Nikki Ridgway and Charlotte Ridgway.
Barbara was a loving sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home located at 1701 Austin Highway.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020