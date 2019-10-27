|
Barbara Elaine Taylor 83, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on October 19, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
Barbara was born to Robert and Martha Gaskins on October 5, 1936 in Washington DC. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and loyal friend that will be dearly missed.
Mrs. Taylor is preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life and best friend of 52 years, her husband Hunter Hugh Taylor Sr. She is survived by her sons Rodney Taylor and fiancée Isabella, Hunter Taylor Jr., Edwin Taylor and wife Renee, David Taylor and wife Kari, and her two grandchildren, Courtney and Christopher Taylor, sisters Mary Fletcher, Nellie Larieau, and Grace Jones. Barbara's spirit will live on through the hearts of her family and friends.
Visitation for Mrs. Taylor is October 28th from 5-8pm with a Rosary at 6pm.
Funeral Mass is October 29th at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 11am with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery where she will join together in eternal rest with her husband.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019