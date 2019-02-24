March 17, 1938 - February 19, 2019

Barbara Faye Awbrey Hardage was born in San Antonio, TX. She attended Brackenridge H.S. where she was a cheerleader, singer, and former Miss Teen Texas. She attended Abilene Christian University where she was a member of the Acapella Chorus singing in various stage productions and weddings. She later transferred to Texas Women's University where she received a BS in Nursing. In 1960, she married Baylor Dental School student Jack L. Hardage. Upon graduation, they moved to Norman, OK to begin their careers and eventually moved to San Antonio. Barbara loved singing, playing piano, reading, and especially enjoyed times when all the family were together. She was a skilled nurse with a reputation of helping anyone in need. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Muriel Awbrey, son David Hardage, and brother in law Bobby J. Montgomery. She is survived by her husband Dr. Jack L. Hardage, sons Dr. Joseph P. Hardage (Michele), John L Hardage (Dawn), daughter Amy Hardage Mortag, brother in law Bob Hardage (Susan), sister Shirley Montgomery, grandsons Mason Hardage, Scott and Garrett Bye, granddaughters Julia, Jaclyn, and Jenna Mortag, nieces Nancy Montgomery, Patty Otto (Jeff), and numerous other nieces and nephews . A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

