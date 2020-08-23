1/1
BARBARA J. ABSHER
1939 - 2020
Barbara J. Absher went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020 at the age of 80 in San Antonio, TX. Barbara was born to Robert Burnes Davidson and Dorothy Lucille Shotwell in Denver, Colorado on November 19, 1939. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Patrick T. Absher. Barbara is survived by her sister Ruth St John of Eugene, Oregon. Her children, Steven Pierce (Deborah), Michael Absher and Lisa Ross (Fred); grandchildren, Zebulon, Jacob, Danielle, Ashley and Gerald and eight great grandchildren.

CHAPEL SERVICE

AUGUST 27th at Noon

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 E. 78232

Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Service
12:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
