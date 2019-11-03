Home

Barbara Jean Coderre (Phelps) of San Antonio, TX age 82 entered eternal rest peacefully, Thursday, October 24, 2019. Barbara was born in Medford, MA. , and grew up in the Dudley/Webster area. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip R. Coderre and sons, John Richard Coderre and Robert William Coderre. She is survived by her sons, Roger H. Coderre [Susan] of San Antonio, TX and Steven G. Coderre [Rosemary] of Clarksville, TN. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barbara was a wonderful, caring wife, sister, mother and just a true sweet soul that touched many hearts throughout her time here on earth. She had a love of gardening, her beautiful roses, and hummingbirds. Direct cremation arrangements are being handled through Heart of Texas Cremation San Antonio.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
