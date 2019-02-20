|
January 16, 1933 - February 18, 2019
Barbara Jean Wolff Kopplin, age 86, passed away February 18, 2019. She was born January 16, 1933 to Earnest Sr. and Ella Tetens Wolff in Pawnee, Texas. As she was strong in her faith, she was baptized and confirmed in the Pawnee Lutheran Church. She married Hilbert Henry Kopplin on September 23, 1950. They resided in Ray Point where she was a homemaker, wrote the weekly Ray Point News, and served 4+ years as Live Oak County Commissioner Precinct 2 after supporting her husband for 31+ years in his role as commissioner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Rocky Kopplin; great-grand daughter, Ella Faith Lee; her brothers, Horace, Homer, Earnest Jr., Morris and Bennie Wolff; and her nephews, Steven Wolff and Mark Wolff.
She is survived by her sons, Randy (Tammy) Kopplin and Warren (Haley) Kopplin; her daughters, Donna (Glen) Mills, Cheryl (Albert) Liska, Audrey Kopplin, Nancy (Richard) Lee, Crystal (Jason) Desselle and Tracy (Dustin) Favor; her grandchildren, Deanna Hughes, Julie (Travis) Walker, Brandon (Beverly) Mills, James (Shelley) Liska, Miranda Wilbur, Brady (Lauren) Lee, Micah (Jessica) Wilbur, Jordan Liska, Hilbert Hayden Kopplin, Holly Kopplin, Reagan Kopplin, Bryce Favor, Sadie Desselle, Kyndal Kopplin and Taten Kopplin; her great- grandchildren, Keller, Kooper and Kolter Hughes, Cody and Riley Mills, Dannika and Bayleigh Walker, Heidi, Hunter and Hank Liska, Jenna, Ava and Emma Lee, and Kyla Lindsley. She is also survived by her sisters-in -law, Melba Wolff and Billie Jo Wolff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at 7 o'clock Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Three Rivers, Texas.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Reverend Norman Sulaica officiating.
Burial will follow in the Ray Point Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Brandon Mills, James Liska, Brady Lee, Micah Wilbur, Jordan Liska, Hayden Kopplin, Reagan Kopplin, Bryce Favor and Taten Kopplin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Floyd Wolff, Ray Wolff, Leroy Wolff, Keller Hughes, Kooper Hughes, Kolter Hughes, Cody Mills, Riley Mills, Hunter Liska, Hank Liska, Deanna Hughes, Julie Walker, Holly Kopplin, Sadie Desselle and Kyndal Kopplin.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2019