Barbara Jeannine Poirrier passed away peacefully at home by surrounded family 3/19/20 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 90. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Almon V. Poirrier; survived by her daughter, Midge Poirrier Carpenter and husband Greg Carpenter; grandchildren, Wesley Cornwell, Sarah Cornwell; great-grandchildren, Kayla Barker, Christopher Barker, Alyssa Barker, Valen Cornwell, Claire Lee Cornwell, Karissa Kay Cornwell. Visitation will be Monday, March 23, 2020 from 7-8 pm. Graveside service will be celebrated Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 11:00 at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020