Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA POIRRIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA JEANNINE POIRRIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA JEANNINE POIRRIER Obituary

Barbara Jeannine Poirrier passed away peacefully at home by surrounded family 3/19/20 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 90. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Almon V. Poirrier; survived by her daughter, Midge Poirrier Carpenter and husband Greg Carpenter; grandchildren, Wesley Cornwell, Sarah Cornwell; great-grandchildren, Kayla Barker, Christopher Barker, Alyssa Barker, Valen Cornwell, Claire Lee Cornwell, Karissa Kay Cornwell. Visitation will be Monday, March 23, 2020 from 7-8 pm. Graveside service will be celebrated Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 11:00 at Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -