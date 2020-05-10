BARBARA JOYCE BOOKE
1936 - 2020
Barbara Joyce Booke, 83, entered into eternal rest on May 2, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1936 to Charles and Vira Culley in Clarence, Missouri. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Ronald Joseph Booke, and her parents. She is survived by her three children - son Keith Booke, daughter Kim Booke and son Kent Booke (Erin); two grandchildren - Margaret and Samuel; and her sister, Linda Clark.The family would like to thank her long-time care provider, Veronica Ruiz, along with all of the wonderful people at The Village at Incarnate Word and Christus VNA Hospice, for their assistance and care during her transition.A private burial service was held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on May 8, 2020.


Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
